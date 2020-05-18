President Trump Says ‘Corrupt’ Obama ‘Should Be Going To Jail – We CAUGHT Him’

President Donald Trump has suggested Barack Obama “should be going to jail” for his part in unmasking former national security advisor Mike Flynn and wiretapping the Trump campaign during the last election.
During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo which aired Sunday, the President unleashed on Obama as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, suggesting that they should both serve jail time.
“This is the greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country! And people should be going to jail for this stuff… This was all Obama. This was all Biden. These people are corrupt,” the President said.
“The whole thing was corrupt. And we caught them. We caught them. And what you saw just now. I watched Biden yesterday he could barely speak. He was on Good Morning America. And he said he didn’t know anything about it. And now it just gets released after he said that. It gets released that he was one of the unmaskers meaning he knew everything about it. So he lied to your friend George Stephanopoulos,” stated President Trump.
President Trump made similar comments last Thursday when he spoke out after Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell revealed that former Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI director James Comey, former CIA chief John Brennan and more all personally requested to unmask Flynn.
President Trump called on Republican senators, specifically Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to have Barack Obama testify under oath.
“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!” he tweeted.
Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has released a list of names of Obama administration officials who purportedly requested to “unmask” the identity of Michael Flynn during the presidential transition period.
The list features top figures including then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-FBI Director James Comey and intelligence chiefs John Brennan and James Clapper. It also included Obama’s then-chief of staff.
“I declassified the enclosed document, which I am providing to you for your situational awareness,” Grenell wrote to GOP senators in sending along the list.
