President Trump Rushed to Underground Bunker as Domestic Terrorists Descend Upon White House

Far-left terrorists who descended upon the White House on Friday prompted the Secret Service to rush President Trump to a secret underground bunker.
Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks.
The Antifa-led riots are reminiscent of a military coup that you would see taking place in a third world country.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: FBI agents are assisting the D.C. police and the national guard:
The Washington Times reports “The entire Washington, D.C., National Guard – roughly 1,700 soldiers – is being called in to help with the response to protests outside the White House and elsewhere in the nation’s capital, according to two Defense Department officials.”
Fox News reports that FIFTY Secret Service agents have been injured, and they are fearing possible car bombs in the area.
Many outlets are reporting that President Trump has been taken to the underground bunker, leaked by someone in the administration. PBS reports:
Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades.
Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House who was not authorized to publicly discuss private matters and spoke on condition of anonymity. The account was confirmed by an administration official who also on condition of anonymity.
The abrupt decision by the agents underscored the rattled mood inside the White House, where the chants from protesters in Lafayette Park could be heard all weekend and Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers struggled to contain the crowds.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Patton Oswalt Compares Antifa Terrorists to U.S. Troops Who Landed at Normandy - June 1, 2020
- Two High-Powered New York Lawyers Arrested After Hurling Molotov Cocktails at Police Vehicle - June 1, 2020
- President Trump Rushed to Underground Bunker as Domestic Terrorists Descend Upon White House - June 1, 2020