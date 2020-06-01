President Trump Rushed to Underground Bunker as Domestic Terrorists Descend Upon White House

Far-left terrorists who descended upon the White House on Friday prompted the Secret Service to rush President Trump to a secret underground bunker.

Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks.

The Antifa-led riots are reminiscent of a military coup that you would see taking place in a third world country.

Police deploy tear gas against rioters involved in arsons across #WashingtonDC, one of which targeted St. John’s Churchhttps://t.co/adRj8RFlL2 pic.twitter.com/StGdBOr3WC — RT (@RT_com) June 1, 2020

Riots in Washington DC : This is the scene near the White Housepic.twitter.com/2OKGrZmHGP — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 1, 2020

Washington DC. Barricades outside the White House are burning. pic.twitter.com/4aY3O5IqOo — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) June 1, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: FBI agents are assisting the D.C. police and the national guard:

Corrijo: No es el Ejército, es el FBI. En este video se aprecia bien la inscripción en la mochila de uno de los agentes. #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/7MuI1KOZ4R — Bricio Segovia (@briciosegovia) June 1, 2020

The Washington Times reports “The entire Washington, D.C., National Guard – roughly 1,700 soldiers – is being called in to help with the response to protests outside the White House and elsewhere in the nation’s capital, according to two Defense Department officials.”

Fox News reports that FIFTY Secret Service agents have been injured, and they are fearing possible car bombs in the area.

Many outlets are reporting that President Trump has been taken to the underground bunker, leaked by someone in the administration. PBS reports: