President Trump Retweets Lin Wood: Kemp & Raffensperger Are Going to Jail

Trump is the most popular Republican in U.S. history. He won over 74 million votes in 2020 – an election that many claim was entrenched in fraud to benefit the Democrats.
Despite this, Republican Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger don’t care.
On Tuesday night Attorney Lin Wood tweeted out that Kemp and Raffensperger “will soon be going to jail.”
President Trump then retweeted Lin Wood shortly after.
Is he trying to let us know something?
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Judge Releases Disputed Dominion Audit Report: System ‘Designed’ to ‘Create Systemic Fraud’ - December 16, 2020
- Andrew Cuomo Signs Bill Banning NY State Selling and Displaying “Hate Symbols” - December 16, 2020
- Pedophile Peter Nygard, the Canadian Epstein, Arrested for Child Sex Trafficking - December 16, 2020