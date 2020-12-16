President Trump Retweets Lin Wood: Kemp & Raffensperger Are Going to Jail

December 16, 2020
President Trump retweets that Kemp and Raffensperger are going to jail
President Trump retweeted claims that Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger are about to go to jail.

Trump is the most popular Republican in U.S. history. He won over 74 million votes in 2020 – an election that many claim was entrenched in fraud to benefit the Democrats.

Despite this, Republican Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger don’t care.

On Tuesday night Attorney Lin Wood tweeted out that Kemp and Raffensperger “will soon be going to jail.”

President Trump then retweeted Lin Wood shortly after.

Is he trying to let us know something?

