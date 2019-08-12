President Trump Retweets Accusation That Clintons Were Behind Epstein’s Death

President Trump retweeted two tweets over the weekend that accused the Clintons of being behind Jeffrey Epstein’s sudden ‘suicide’ on Saturday morning.

Trump first retweeted a BNL News report that stated, “BREAKING: Documents were unsealed yesterday revealing that top Democrats, including Bill Clinton, took private trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s “pedophilia island””

BREAKING: Documents were unsealed yesterday revealing that top Democrats, including Bill Clinton, took private trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s “pedophilia island” — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) August 10, 2019

The President then followed with a retweet of a video by Terrence K. Williams who repeated rumors that the Clintons were involved with Epstein’s death.

Williams also opined that people with dirt on the Clintons seem to end up committing suicide.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Williams posted commentary along with the video, “Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen #JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised #EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily”

Trump then posted a comment on fighting back against the “Fake News Media”, “Think how wonderful it is to be able to fight back and show, to so many, how totally dishonest the Fake News Media really is. It may be the most corrupt and disgusting business (almost) there is! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Think how wonderful it is to be able to fight back and show, to so many, how totally dishonest the Fake News Media really is. It may be the most corrupt and disgusting business (almost) there is! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Earlier Saturday HUD official Lynne Patton who is a long-time Trump family friend and employee, posted to Instagram, writing, “Hillary’d!!”

The Instagram reaction to Epstein’s suicide from Lynne Patton, Trump-appointed regional director. See caption – pic.twitter.com/4Dtx6LaX4W — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 10, 2019

Attorney General Bill Barr announced Saturday the FBI and the DOJ Inspector general will be investigating Epstein’s death in federal custody.

During the Clintons’ years in power in Arkansas and Washington, several people associated with the Clintons died under suspicious circumstances. Two of the most notable during the Clinton presidency were Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster, a boyhood friend of Bill and Rose Law firm associate of Hillary, whose July 20, 1993 death at age 48 was ruled a suicide and former Clinton business partner in Whitewater James McDougal, who turned state’s evidence against the Clintons and died of a heart attack at age 57 in federal prison on March 8, 1998 during the Clintons’ second term. Notably, McDougal’s ex-wife Susan McDougal refused to testify against the Clintons and was jailed 18 months for contempt. Bill Clinton pardoned Susan in his last hours as president in 2001. She is alive today.