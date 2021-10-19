President Trump Releases Statement on ‘Classic RINO’ Colin Powell

Donald Trump has released a statement on Tuesday, 24 hours after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Telling it like it is, the former president did not hold back!

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. “He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

– President Donald J. Trump.”

Powell’s death was announced by his family early Monday. The 84-year-old passed away on Monday from complications due to Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

The Gateway Pundit reports: Colin Powell, a so-called Republican, voted twice for socialist Barack Obama.

In June 2020, Colin Powell famously announced he would not vote for Republican President Trump and would back Joe Biden instead.

This was after Black Lives Matter protesters destroyed millions in property in Washington DC and Trump threatened to use force against the violent mob.

And in his last interview, Colin Powell attacked President Trump for “attempting to overturn the government” on Jan. 6.