President Trump Releases Scathing New Ad Pulverizing Taliban Joe (WATCH)

Former President Donald Trump released a blistering new campaign-style ad on Tuesday highlighting Taliban Joe’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, using both clips of Biden speaking to the press and news clips, as well as video from people still trapped in Afghanistan as Americans desperately attempt to escape the Taliban.

The video features the viral clips of Biden falling while attempting to climb stairs, the horrendous footage of a man falling off a departing American airplane at Kabul aiport, and disturbing audio and images of innocent citizens trapped in Afghanistan who believe the Taliban “is going to come and kill us.”

It also shows the Biden regime’s woke recruitment and propaganda videos, including a cartoon that shows a man wearing a dress on his wedding day, and a short clip of the LGBTQ influencer hired to prance around the White House promoting the vaccines as the word “failure” is heard. Soon after, Biden asks, “Do I bear responsibility? Zero responsibility.” Soon after that, the video cuts to Kamala Harris laughing like a hyena.

BREAKING: 45th President Donald Trump released a new ad through the Save America PAC showing the Taliban laugh at Joe Biden's Woke America. pic.twitter.com/Mz0t75Jp7I — National File (@NationalFile) August 24, 2021

Nationalfile.com reports: In the email attached to the video, Save America PAC writes, “Joe Biden promised Americans a future of growth, strength, diplomacy, and power. He told us ‘America was back.’ Instead, he withdrew troops from Afghanistan before removing our weapons, our allies, or even our own citizens.” The email continues, “Joe Biden has backed down to our enemies and failed to protect our allies. Under Joe Biden, the Taliban is back – not America.”

Even many of those in the establishment media who typically support the Biden regime have admitted the withdrawal from Afghanistan is an unmitigated failure. President Trump has repeatedly stated that his planned withdrawal from Afghanistan would have seen American citizens evacuated first, military equipment removed or destroyed next, and the military leaving last. Biden has instead evacuated the military, told American citizens to make their way to the Kabul airport, and left billions of dollars in American military equipment to be used by the Taliban.

Just today, the Biden regime was humiliated by the Taliban when the militant group refused to extend the August 31 deadline for U.S. troops to be removed from Afghanistan, meaning Americans unable to reach the Kabul airport may soon be abandoned in the country and unable to escape. Soon after, it was reported widely that Biden began to withdraw troops from the Kabul airport.