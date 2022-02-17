President Trump Releases New Video – ‘Hillary Is DEFINITELY Going to Prison’

On Wednesday President Trump released a new video entitled “Justice is Coming for Hillary,” in which he declared that the twice-failed presidential candidate would soon be locked away behind bars.

Last week, Special Counsel John Durham released a bombshell report that detailed how Hillary Clinton and her goons illegally hacked the White House and spied on Donald Trump when he was President.

The video below exposes how Hillary Clinton in collusion with the mainstream media attempted to gas light the public while committing treason:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington posted this cartoon tonight from The Spectator.

President Trump is also attacking the fake news media that refuses to report the truth on the biggest political scandal in US history.