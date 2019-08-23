President Trump Orders U.S. Companies OUT of China IMMEDIATELY

President Trump has ordered U.S. companies to pull out of China following China’s decision to hike tariffs on $75 billion of American products.

U.S. businesses must “immediately start looking for an alternative to China,” including bringing their manufacturing back to the U.S. Trump said Friday morning.

“We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them,” Trump said in a series of tweets.

“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA.”

Zerohedge.com reports: He also ordered “all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE, all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t.”

The reason for Trump’s ire: the continued theft of US IP over the years:

Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them

But Trump wasn’t finished, and filling traders with dread what he may announce next, he promised that “I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon.”

From Trump:

Both yields and stocks tumbled on this “unexpected” escalation…

… while the dollar plunge accelerated amid the earlier chatter that Trump may announce FX intervention “shortly” …

… which in turn sent gold soaring to $1,530.