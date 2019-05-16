President Trump Launches Online Tool to Fight Big Tech Censorship

President Trump has launched a new tool designed to fight back against online censorship by Big Tech companies.

The online tool was launched by the White House on Wednesday and allows Americans to report instances where they have been censored on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. The reports go directly to the Trump administration for review.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the administration announced the tool, declaring it is “fighting for free speech.”

“No matter your views, if you suspect political bias has caused you to be censored or silenced online, we want to hear about it!” the White House said in a tweet.

The post from the White House triggered an avalanche of responses from ordinary Americans who reported their own experiences of heavy-handed censorship by Big Tech.

Thousands of people reported they were being actively banned, suspended or “shadowbanned” for holding non-mainstream views.

“My twitter follower number reached just over 6000 followers in 2017.. then the Shadowban, Throttling, and follower purge kicked in,” one person claimed.

“Have been permanently banned from FB due to my supporting President Trump,” another revealed.

Nypost.com reports: The tool prompts users to answer a series of questions, including what social media platform they believe censored them because of political bias.

“The White House wants to hear from all Americans – regardless of their political leanings – if they have been impacted by bias on social media platforms,” Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said of the program.

The reporting tool was launched as Trump and other Republicans have raised concerns about apparent censorship by social media platforms.

In early May, Facebook announced it had banned a number of conspiracy theorists and political extremists from the platform, prompting a response from Trump on Twitter.

“I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms,” Trump wrote after the bans on May 3.

“This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!” he added.