President Trump: ‘We Will NEVER Be a Socialist Country. If You Aren’t Happy, LEAVE!’

July 16, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1

President Trump promises that America will never be a socialist country

President Trump has ramped up his attack on the far-left wing of the Democratic party, announcing: “We will NEVER be a Socialist of Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!”

Trump tweeted ahead of a press conference by the “Squad” of freshmen congresswomen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Breitbart.com reports: Trump’s message repeated the major themes of his remarks to the press following a “Made in America” manufacturing summit at the White House earlier Monday.

On Sunday, he tweeted, in part, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

Trump declared in his State of the Union address in February: “America will never be a socialist country.”

Update: During the press conference, Trump tweeted:

