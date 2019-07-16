President Trump: ‘We Will NEVER Be a Socialist Country. If You Aren’t Happy, LEAVE!’

President Trump has ramped up his attack on the far-left wing of the Democratic party, announcing: “We will NEVER be a Socialist of Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!”

Trump tweeted ahead of a press conference by the “Squad” of freshmen congresswomen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

….They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, “some people did something.” Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

….Detention facilities are not Concentration Camps! America has never been stronger than it is now – rebuilt Military, highest Stock Market EVER, lowest unemployment and more people working than ever before. Keep America Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Breitbart.com reports: Trump’s message repeated the major themes of his remarks to the press following a “Made in America” manufacturing summit at the White House earlier Monday.

On Sunday, he tweeted, in part, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

Trump declared in his State of the Union address in February: “America will never be a socialist country.”

Update: During the press conference, Trump tweeted: