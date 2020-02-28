President Trump: Nasty Nancy Is Creating Coronavirus “Panic” for “Political Advantage”

President Trump has blasted Nasty Nancy for creating “panic” over the coronavirus to selfishly give herself a “political advantage.”

Speaking during his coronavirus press conference Wednesday night, President Trump responded to Speaker Pelosi’s harsh criticisms of him.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pelosi accused Trump of responding “too late” to halt the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

“This is shameful,” Pelosi moaned to reporters when asked about the White House sending a $2.5 billion supplemental budget request to combat the virus.

“He puts forth a proposal now that is meager, anemic in terms of addressing this.”

“Ebola, we did $5 billion. And now they’re trying to take the Ebola money and spend it here.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: “I think Speaker Pelosi is incompetent. She lost the Congress once. I think she’s going to lose it again. She lifted my poll numbers up 10 points. I never thought that I would see that so quickly and so easily,” Trump hit back.

“Instead of making a statement like that, she should be saying, ‘We have to work together because we have a big problem, potentially,’ and maybe it’s going to be a very little problem. I hope that it’s going to be a very little problem, but we have to work together.”

Trump also fired back at Schumer, who chided the president for requesting, in his view, too small a budget to handle the outbreak. Senate Democrats rejected the president’s proposed $2.5 billion budget on Wednesday in favor of an $8.5 billion budget, with some Republicans supporting the deal.

“Same thing with Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. He goes out, and he says, ‘The president only asked for $2.5 billion. He should have $8.5 billion’. This is the first time I’ve ever been told that we should take more. Usually, it’s we have to take less,” Trump said. “And we should be working together. He shouldn’t be making statements like that because it’s so bad for the country.”

Trump said he’d welcome a larger budget to fight the illness before accusing Pelosi of “trying to create a panic” for a “political advantage” by attacking him.

“They shouldn’t demean the people that are on this stage, who are the finest in the world. They’re not demeaning me. They’re demeaning the greatest healthcare professionals in the world,” he said.

WATCH: