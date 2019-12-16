President Trump: Nancy Pelosi’s Fake Teeth “Falling out of Her Mouth”

President Trump has raised the alarm on how Nancy Pelosi’s teeth appear to keep “falling out of her mouth” during public appearances.

Trump commented on a video clip highlighted by Rep. Mark Meadows on Sunday, which features a reporter asking Pelosi why Democrats did not charge Trump with the crime of bribery.

“Because it wasn’t true,” Meadows commented.

“Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!” Trump added on Twitter:

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Breitbart.com reports: Trump has ratcheted up attacks against Pelosi as she prepares to put the impeachment vote on the floor of the House of Representatives. The president was charged with two articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction.

In November, Trump said Pelosi was “crazy as a bedbug,” and in December he said the Speaker had a “nervous fit” after an angry exchange with a reporter.