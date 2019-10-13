President Trump: Nancy Pelosi HATES the United States of America

President Trump has concluded that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “hates the United States of America” in a fiery speech during his re-election rally at Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday.

“Nervous Nancy, I used to think she loved the country,” President Trump told the crowd.

“She HATES the country, she wouldn’t be doing this to the country if she did,” POTUS said, referring to Pelosi’s decision to pursue an impeachment inquiry.

“Nancy Pelosi hates the country, hates the United States of America,” he continued.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: “Foreign people looking at us, they honestly think we are nuts. She was angry when she got to read the transcript. That is not what she was told. But she was stuck.”

He also slammed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for his summation of the president’s July phone call with the leader of Ukraine, which was “at least in part parody.”

“Think of a guy who makes up a phone call,” Trump said. “I would have loved to see their faces. He goes before Congress and makes up the story of what I said. He made it up. It was fiction. Are you immune from something like that? That should be a crime.”

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump last month over his phone call with the foreign leader, during which he urged the country to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, the president’s potential 2020 general election rival, and his son Hunter for corruption.

The White House has since indicated it will not cooperate with the process, calling it “highly partisan and unconstitutional.”