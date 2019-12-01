President Trump MORE Popular Than Lincoln Among Republicans, Poll Shows

President Trump is more popular among Republicans than former President Abraham Lincoln, a new poll has revealed.

According to a new Economist/YouGov survey published this week, 53 percent of respondents, who identify as Republicans, chose Trump as the superior president over Lincoln.

President Lincoln, who helped abolish slavery and steer America through the Civil War era, has always been celebrated as one of America’s greatest leaders.

Foxnews.com reports: Lincoln, however, was the preferred Republican president among Democrats (94 percent), independents (78 percent), and the pool of all respondents (75 percent). Lincoln was also tops among men, women and all other categories – except Republicans.

There were other mixed results for Trump in a comparison against Ronald Reagan, according to the Washington Times.

In one section of the poll, Republicans were asked to rank Republican presidents on a scale of 1 to 8, with 1 being “best” and 8 being “worst.” Trump was considered the best by 32 percent of Republican respondents, followed by Lincoln (29 percent) and Reagan (27 percent).

But when asked directly whether Trump or Reagan was the better president, 41 percent of Republican respondents said Trump while 59 percent said Reagan.

The full results, plus other Economist-YouGov polls, can be accessed by clicking here.