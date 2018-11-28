President Trump Tweets Meme Showing Hillary Clinton In Prison

President Donald Trump retweeted a meme from a fan account showing Bill and Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, Barack Obama, James Comey, Eric Holder and others behind bars, during an active Twitter spree Wednesday morning.

Daily Caller reports: The meme also showed special counsel Robert Mueller, former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, Clinton herself, her aide Huma Abedin, former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former President Bill Clinton, and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

All of the figures included in the meme have played a role in either the special counsel probe or in scandals that embroiled the Clinton campaign throughout the 2016 presidential election.

Rosenstein’s inclusion in the meme is particularly noteworthy because he currently servesas Trump’s own deputy attorney general. Rosenstein appointed Mueller nearly a year and a half earlier and oversaw the investigation for almost its entire length. The deputy attorney general no longer is in charge of the probe after Trump fired former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The president’s retweet of the meme followed an angry missive on the progress of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, saying:

While the disgusting Fake News is doing everything within their power not to report it that way, at least 3 major players are intimating that the Angry Mueller Gang of Dems is viciously telling witnesses to lie about facts & they will get relief. This is our Joseph McCarthy Era! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

Trump has also tweeted his incense that Mueller’s team is not focusing on the allegedly illegal dealings of Clinton and her associates, noting:

The Mueller Witch Hunt is a total disgrace. They are looking at supposedly stolen Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails (even though they don’t want to look at the DNC Server), but have no interest in the Emails that Hillary DELETED & acid washed AFTER getting a Congressional Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018