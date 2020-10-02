President Trump & Melania Test Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday evening just hours after news that a senior aide had contracted the virus.

In the early hours of Friday morning Trump tweeted: “Tonight, [the first lady] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!“

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

A statement from the White House doctor said both the president and first lady are ‘well at this time’ but did not say if either have symptoms.

RT reports: The first lady said she and Trump were “feeling good.”

“Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” she tweeted.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Trump delivered the news shortly after he confirmed that his aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. According to media reports, she traveled with the president multiple times recently, including to the debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Hicks was also on the presidential aircraft to fly to a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said that he and Melania are “both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.“