President Trump Vows To Look at Investigating Google for TREASON

Trump

July 16, 2019 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

President Donald Trump has vowed to investigate Google for "treason" after billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel accused Google of working with the Chinese government.

President Donald Trump has vowed to investigate Google for “treason” after billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel accused Google of working with the Chinese government.

President Trump described Peter Thiel as a “great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone!” and promised that the Trump administration will take a look at his allegation that Google could be committing treason by being in cahoots with the Chinese military.

Thiel said on Sunday that the FBI and CIA should look into whether Google has been infiltrated by Chinese intelligence. Thiel’s fellow Palantir co-founder Joe Londsdale also said on Monday that “Google is not a patriotic company.”

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Trump reiterated Thiel’s claim that the “seemingly treasonous” company should be investigated

Shares of Google parent Alphabet were off more than 1% on the Trump tweet.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)