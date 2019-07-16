President Trump Vows To Look at Investigating Google for TREASON

President Donald Trump has vowed to investigate Google for “treason” after billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel accused Google of working with the Chinese government.

President Trump described Peter Thiel as a “great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone!” and promised that the Trump administration will “take a look“ at his allegation that Google could be committing treason by being in cahoots with the Chinese military.

Thiel said on Sunday that the FBI and CIA should look into whether Google has been infiltrated by Chinese intelligence. Thiel’s fellow Palantir co-founder Joe Londsdale also said on Monday that “Google is not a patriotic company.”

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Trump reiterated Thiel’s claim that the “seemingly treasonous” company should be investigated

“Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason. He accuses Google of working with the Chinese Government.” @foxandfriends A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Shares of Google parent Alphabet were off more than 1% on the Trump tweet.