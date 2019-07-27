President Trump: Let’s Subpoena ALL Obama & Clinton Records

President Trump has suggested that maybe his administration should aggressively go after Hillary Clinton and Obama in the same way that his administration was pursued in the Russia investigation.

On Friday the president called reporters to the White House to announce he has completed a “safe third country” asylum agreement with Guatemala.

To the assembled press, Trump blasted the Democrats for their continual harassment of the White House, his family and his associated.

President Trump, speaking in the Oval Office during a gathering to announce an agreement with Guatemala, called for a probe into former President Obama’s book deal and to subpoena “all of the records having to do with Hillary Clinton

