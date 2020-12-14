President Trump Just Quietly Signed an Executive Order Concerning the U.S. Military

President Trump just quietly signed another Executive Order on the 10th December related to succession of the military.
This EO lists the order of succession of the military should the Secretary of Defense die, resign or be unable to perform his duties.
Notably, in this EO, the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs, General Mark Milley, is not on the list.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: There sure is a lot going on that Big Media isn’t telling us about.
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
