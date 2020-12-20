President Trump Issues Urgent Video: “FIGHT FOR TRUMP – SAVE AMERICA – SAVE THE WORLD”

President Trump issued a video to 328 million Americans on Saturday night, urging them rise up and “save America” before it’s too late.

POTUS sent out a tweet at 1:42 AM, where he promoted a “big protest” in DC against the election fraud that he says took place last month.

President Trump included a link to a Washington Examiner story about Peter Navarro’s 36-page report alleging election fraud that was “more than sufficient” to hand the victory to him

“A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” Trump wrote.

President Trump followed up the tweet with a video titled ‘Fight for Trump’:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: #FightForTrump has caught on, internationally, no doubt to the dismay of freedom-haters.

Scenes from a Taiwanese "Stop The Steal" & "Fight For Trump" rally today. President Trump is the leader of a global populist movement fighting against socialism, communism, & a political elite which no longer represents "we the people". China stands at Taiwan's doorstep.🔻 pic.twitter.com/4KmcQxnspu — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 19, 2020

Of course the 74 million + who voted for President Trump will fight for the survival of the country and our individual freedoms. No one who voted for President Trump wants to see this country become a communist hell hole.