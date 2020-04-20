President Trump: Iran and China ‘Will Own America’ If Biden Wins 2020

President Trump warned Sunday that if Joe Biden wins the presidecy this November, Iran and China would take charge of America.

The president commented after he was asked about Iran by a reporter.

“If Joe Biden got in, they’d own America,” Trump warned, referring to the Obama’s soft approach to Iran.

“Between them and China and Japan and Mexico and Canada, they’d own America. You would not have a country left if he got in.”

The president signalled he was willing to work with Iran but said that they were merely trying to wait for the next administration

“John Kerry, I guess, just doesn’t want them to make a deal, and they’re probably figuring they can wait,” POTUS said.

“They know with me, it doesn’t work that way.”

WATCH: