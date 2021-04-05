President Trump: ‘Happy Easter to the Deep State Who Rigged Our Election’

President Trump issued an Easter message to the Deep State on Sunday, wishing them a Happy Easter.

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!” Trump said in a statement on Sunday.

Infowars.com reports: Trump’s remarks come as several corporations like Major League Baseball (MLB), Delta, Coca-Cola, and others condemned Georgia’s push for a voter ID in elections.

Trump called for a boycott of those companies last week, telling Republicans to “fight back” against “woke cancel culture.”

“It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back—we have more people than they do—by far! Boycott Major League Baseball (MLB), Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck,” Trump stated.

“Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them.”

Meanwhile, Google, who usually marks holidays and special occasions with graphics on its homepage, has once again snubbed the highest holy day of the Christian calendar.