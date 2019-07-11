President Trump to Use Executive Action on Citizenship Census Question

President Trump will use his executive powers to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census, according to CBS News.

Trump will hold a press conference this afternoon about the census from the White House Rose Garden.

It is likely any executive action Trump takes on the census will be challenged in court.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Supreme Court (liberal Chief Justice Roberts) already asserted that the Trump Admin failed to adequately justify adding the citizenship question to the census.

President Trump is not letting the swamp in DC do business as usual. Last week a dramatic battle unfolded with DOJ lawyers and judges after Trump demanded they find a way to add the citizenship question to the census.

The Justice Department last Wednesday reversed course on the census after President Trump told them to find a way.

The Justice Department sent out an email opposing counsel last Tuesday announcing the decision to print the census questionnaire without the citizenship question following a defeat by the Supreme Court.

Then Trump fired off a tweet last Wednesday morning that prompted two federal judges to convene emergency hearings.

“The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE! We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question,” Trump tweeted last week.

Attorney General Bill Barr is also fighting in Trump’s corner and stated he sees a way to legally pursue adding the citizenship question to the census, however no action has been taken by his lawyers yet.