President Trump Tells Democrats: “EVERY Life Is a Sacred Gift from God”

President Trump has urged pro-abortion Democrats to remember that the lives of unborn babies are a sacred gift from God.

During his 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday night, Trump highlighted the moral divide between Republicans and Democrats on the issue of protecting unborn babies.

“Virtually every top Democrat also now supports taxpayer-funded abortion right up to the moment of birth, ripping babies straight from the mother’s womb,” Trump told the Orlando crowd. “Leading Democrats have even opposed measures to prevent the execution of children after birth – you saw that in Virginia.”

“Republicans believe that every life is a sacred gift from God,” the president proclaimed. “That is why I have asked Congress to prohibit extreme late-term abortion.”

President Trump has compiled a solid pro-life record and deserves re-election in 2020: * defunded Intl Planned Parenthood

* cut $60M PP funding

* defunded pro-abortion UNFPA

* conscience protections for pro-life doctors

* dozens of conservative judges

Breitbart.com reports: During his address announcing his re-election campaign, Trump also noted the Democrat Party has become “more radical, more dangerous, more unhinged than at any point in the modern history of our country.”

National pro-life leader Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, said in a statement that Trump “has gone further to serve unborn children and their mothers than any president before him.”

"Virtually every top Democrat now supports taxpayer-funded abortion right up til the moment of birth – ripping babies straight from the mothers' womb."

– President @realDonaldTrump

Dannenfelser, who served as chair of Trump’s pro-life coalition after securing four pro-life commitments from him during his 2016 campaign, said the president’s “bold leadership has truly saved countless lives.”

She explained:

From stopping taxpayer funding of abortion and of experimentation involving aborted baby body parts, to protecting conscience rights, to calling out extremist Democrats who support abortion on demand through birth and even infanticide, to his two outstanding Supreme Court justices and transformation of the federal courts, President Trump has beyond delivered on his promises to the pro-life voters who propelled him to victory in 2016.

Dannenfelser added that, with Democrat hopefuls politically allied with the abortion lobby, much is at stake in the 2020 presidential election. Her organization will spend $41 million in priority states to advance “the most ambitious pro-life legislative agenda” that ultimately hopes to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

President Trump is the most #ProLife president in history! We're launching our BIGGEST ground game ever, committing to spend $41 Million in priority states to reelect our President, protect our pro-life Senate majority, secure a pro-life Supreme Court and END ABORTION.

“Our team will be working hard through Election Day to educate millions of voters, expose the extremism of Trump’s opponents, elect pro-life leaders to Congress and in the states, and win a second term for the most pro-life president in history,” she said.