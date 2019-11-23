President Trump: Durham Investigation Will Implicate Obama

President Trump told Fox and Friends on Friday that the Durham investigation looks set to implicate former President Barack Obama.

During his conversation Trump discussed the upcoming Inspector General report due to be released this December.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: During their discussion President Trump touched on “nutjob” Adam Schiff, incompetent Pelosi and the insane impeachment show trials they held in the US House for the past two weeks over nothing.

President Trump warned Democrats that HE WANTS A SENATE TRIAL if they decide to impeach him over their nonsense. A Senate trial WILL DESTROY DEMOCRATS and ought to scare the hell out of them.

President Trump also warned Democrats about the upcoming FISA report showing Democrat Party spying on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

President Trump: What you’re going to see, I predict, will be perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country, political scandal. Political scanda, but that’s the biggest… I think you’re going to see things that are going to be incredible if it’s done right. And I purposely stay out until Bill Barr to handle everything. I wouldn’t have to. I could get very much involved. But I purposely don’t.

President Trump also told the FOX morning crew that the Durham investigation will implicate former President Barack Obama.

Tyler O’Neil at PJ Media reported:

Now, what you’re going to see, I predict, will be perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country, political scandal,” Trump said. “You have a FISA report coming out which the word is, it’s historic, that is what the word is. That’s what I hear. And if it’s historic, you will see something. And then perhaps even more importantly you have Durham coming out shortly thereafter. He is the U.S. Attorney and he is already announced it’s criminal.”…

…Steve Doocy asked the president if spygate “could actually go up into the West Wing of the Obama administration.”

Trump said it traces back to “the highest levels of government. They were spying on my campaign. That is my opinion.”

“How high did it go, Mr. President? How high did it go?” Doocy pressed.

“I think personally, I think it goes all the way,” Trump responded.

“I hate to say it. I think it’s a disgrace. They thought I was going to win and they said, ‘How can we stop him?’ They wrote up the phony, fake dossier, the disgusting fake dossier, and they tried to have it put out prior to the election just to show you how incompetent they were,” he said. “They spent millions and millions of dollars, Hillary Clinton paid for it, and the Democrats.”