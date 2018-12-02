President Trump Formally Dumps NAFTA

December 2, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

President Trump dumps NAFTA

President Donald Trump has formally terminated the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and has given Congress six months to approve the replacement he recently signed. 

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said: “I will be formally terminating NAFTA shortly.”

Trump warned that Congress will now have a choice as it considers the agreement he signed with leaders of Canada and Mexico on Friday during the G 20 summit.

He said lawmakers can choose between the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or “pre-NAFTA, which works very well.”

Information Liberation reports: Sounds great.

He needs to actually follow through and make sure congress doesn’t ruin it.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)