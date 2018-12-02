President Trump Formally Dumps NAFTA

President Donald Trump has formally terminated the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and has given Congress six months to approve the replacement he recently signed.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said: “I will be formally terminating NAFTA shortly.”

Trump warned that Congress will now have a choice as it considers the agreement he signed with leaders of Canada and Mexico on Friday during the G 20 summit.

He said lawmakers can choose between the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or “pre-NAFTA, which works very well.”

Information Liberation reports: Sounds great.

Just signed one of the most important, and largest, Trade Deals in U.S. and World History. The United States, Mexico and Canada worked so well together in crafting this great document. The terrible NAFTA will soon be gone. The USMCA will be fantastic for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

He needs to actually follow through and make sure congress doesn’t ruin it.