TIPPING POINT! President Trump Tells DOJ to Declassify Spygate Documents

President Trump has authorized Attorney General Barr to declassify any documents related to the 2016 Spygate campaign.

It’s time for those responsible to be held accountable!

The President made the announcement via Twitter:

“Today, at the request and recommendation of the Attorney General of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election.

The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information.

Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions.”

