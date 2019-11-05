President Trump: Democrats Want to ‘Confiscate Your Guns’

President Trump has warned Americans that deranged Democrats are poised to “confiscate your guns” if they gain power.

Speaking to a crowd at his November 4, rally in Lexington, Kentucky, Trump spoke in support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who is running for re-election after a staunch pro-Second Amendment first term.

Breitbart.com reports: Bevin’s pro-Second Amendment accomplishments include supporting and signing legislation to abolish the requirement that Kentuckians acquire a concealed carry license before carrying a gun for self-defense.

Trump used the Lexington, Kentucky, rally to warn that Bevin’s opponent, Democrat Andy Beshear, cannot be trusted to defend the Second Amendment.

He talked of Democrat plans to target the Second Amendment, saying, “And that includes the gentleman that is running against [Bevin], they are after your Second Amendment. We can’t let that happen.”