President Trump Demands Congress Add $2,000 Direct Payments to COVID Relief Bill

President Trump demanded Tuesday that Congress amend the miserly coronavirus rescue package and grant at least $2,000 per person.

The controversial 5,593-page bill was unveiled on Monday night, drawing immediate backlash for only sending $600 to struggling American families.

Trump slammed the bill for extending direct coronavirus relief payments to family members of illegal aliens, granting them up to $1,800 each.

“This is far more than the Americans are given,” Trump said.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000, or $4000 for a couple,” he said.

The also president lamented that the bill also failed to provide substantial aid to restaurants and small businesses.

Trump berated members of Congress for failing to even read the massive bill before passing it quickly in the last hours before the Christmas holiday.

“It’s called the COVID relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID,” he said.

He criticized the billions appropriated for aid to countries like Cambodia, Burma, Egypt, countries in Central America, and even $25 million for “democracy and gender programs” in Pakistan.

The president also ridiculed the bill for including $40 million for the Kennedy Center, $1 billion for the Smithsonian, and $154 for the National Gallery of Art.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries and lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it,” Trump said.

Trump demanded that Congress send a better coronavirus aid package, suggesting that he might not sign it.

“I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me and we will get it done,” he concluded.

