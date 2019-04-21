President Trump Preparing to Declassify Carter Page FISA Docs Imminently

President Trump and his closest aides are preparing to declassify the Carter Page FISA docs within the next few weeks.

According to sources within the Trump administration, with Mueller’s report now public, President Trump and key White House aides are making the necessary preparations to declassify the documents that will expose the FBI’s and DOJ’s criminal actions of spying against the Trump 2016 campaign.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to James Rosen, President Trump is planning on declassifying the documents around the same time Inspector General Michael Horowitz releases his report on FISA abuses.

Horowitz is reportedly drafting his final report which is due to be made public within about six weeks.

-REWIND-

In September of 2018, President Trump issued an immediate declassification order of Carter Page FISA docsand all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr.

A few days later, President Trump walked back his promise to declassify the docs.

“I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents. They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release. “Therefore, the Inspector General has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis,” Trump said.

According to ranking member of the House Intel Committee Devin Nunes there is exculpatory evidence in the 20 redacted pages of the Carter Page FISA docs.

The first FISA warrant was issued on Carter Page in October of 2016, just weeks before election day.

Obama’s corrupt FBI and DOJ obtained a FISA warrant and THREE subsequent renewals on Carter Page.

It is also important to note that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe signed the June 2017 FISA renewal –one month after Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Trump-Russia collusion.

According to Mueller’s report, the allegations against Carter Page used to justify the FISA spying campaign against him were FALSE.

“The investigation did not establish that Page coordinated with the Russian government in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election,” the report stated.

Under the law, the FBI must go back to the FISA court every 90 days and present the FISA judge with enough evidence that the subject may be acting as a foreign agent in order to obtain a renewal on the spy warrant.

What evidence did the FBI present to the FISA judges on FOUR separate occasions that enabled the FBI to obtain a total of FOUR spy warrants on Carter Page if the allegations against him were false??

Trump hinted Friday that a storm is coming when he tweeted, “It is now finally time to turn the tables and bring justice to some very sick and dangerous people who have committed very serious crimes, perhaps even Spying or Treason. This should never happen again!”