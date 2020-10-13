President Trump Dancing To ‘YMCA’ Will Make You Smile (Video)

President Trump is back on the campaign trail – healthier and more energetic than he’s ever been!
POTUS held a huge rally in Sanford, Florida Monday evening.
The high energy coming from the president was on full display while he danced to the Village People’s “YMCA” at the end of his rally.
WATCH:
Thegatewaypundit.com reports:
WATCH:
Trump’s campaign also played the Village People’s “Macho Man” after the rally and CNN was triggered.
WATCH:
