President Trump: Major Consideration Given to Declaring Antifa ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR’

President Trump has had enough of the violent thugs at Antifa after the far-left group gathered for a day of clashes in Portland, Oregon on Saturday.

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.’ Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!” Trump tweeted ahead of the protests on Saturday.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and police chief Danielle Outlaw have promised a large police presence and to use the full force of the law against those who are violent or vandalize the city during Saturday’s protests.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: In June, journalist Andy Ngo was assaulted in the city while he was covering an antifa rally.

The incident led Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to request Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray conduct an investigation into the group.

Wray said in July the FBI views antifa as more of an ideology and said the bureau does not investigate ideology, though he noted the FBI has small-scale investigations underway related to violence on behalf of any ideology.