President Trump Congratulates QAnon Supporter On Republican Primary Win

President Trump has tweeted his backing for QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Green after her victory in a Republican primary in Georgia.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” Trump tweeted “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

Greene responded saying: “You inspired me to run and fight to Save America and Stop Socialism!! No one will fight harder than me!!”

ABC news reports:Greene also is part of a growing list of candidates who have expressed support for QAnon, a conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

In a victory speech Tuesday night, Greene showed she isn’t afraid of continuing to make head-turning comments going into the general election, saying of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “We’re going to kick that b—— out of Congress.”

Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November. Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who did not seek reelection, last won the seat with over 76% of the vote in 2018.