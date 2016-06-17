President Trump: Comey Was One of the People Leading Spy Campaign

President Trump dropped a major bomb on James Comey Thursday, accusing the former FBI director of leading the spy campaign against him in 2016.

Sitting down with Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge, Trump was asked about Comey and his involvement on his campaign.

TRANSCRIPT:

Catherine Herridge: If you take Director Comey out of the equation and his actions in 2016 and 2017 would the country be where it is today?

President Trump: I think he did a terrible job. I would say he probably led some kind of an effort to, the words spying has been used, he probably was one of the people leading the effort on spying.

Catherine Herridge: That’s a pretty serious charge.

President Trump: I know, I know and we’ll find out if it was true and I think it could very well be true.