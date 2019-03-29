President Trump to Close Southern Border as Migrant Invasion Pushes North

President Trump has vowed to close the southern border imminently if Mexico doesn’t stop the migrant caravan invasion heading towards the U.S. border.

The President fired off a series of tweets blasting America’s liberal immigration laws as news emerged that the “mother of all caravans” was pushing north through Central America.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW,” Trump said in all caps Friday, adding, “and Mexico must stop illegals from entering the US.”

The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

Trump warned Mexico that if they don’t immediately stop all illegal immigration coming into the US, he will be closing the southern border.

….through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

“The border closing would be a good thing!” Trump tweeted.

….the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

A record number of illegal aliens have entered the US this year which has overwhelmed the asylum system.

Border Patrol agents are forced to release illegal aliens into communities because they don’t have anymore bed space to hold them.

The US is projected to add about 1.5 million illegal aliens (Democrat voters) to the American population by the end of 2019, should the current rates of border crossing and visa overstays continue, reported Breitbart.