President Trump Calls on DOJ to Investigate Ilhan Omar Over Illegal Ballot Scam

President Trump on Monday urged the DOJ to investigate radical Rep. Ilhan Omar after Project Veritas exposed an illegal ballot harvesting racket in Minneapolis.

“This is totally illegal,” Trump tweeted. “Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not???”

This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range! https://t.co/yete31P680 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: The U.S. attorney for Minnesota is Erica MacDonald, nominated by Trump on April 10, 2018, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 24, 2018.

The Project Veritas video reveals an operative connected to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) bragging on Instagram of all the ballots he acquired.

“Numbers do not lie. Numbers do not lie. … You can see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these; my car is full,” Liban Mohamed can be heard saying in the video.

James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas, also reveals organizers in three locations in Ward 6 of Minneapolis work to acquire ballots from senior citizens and others and submit them in an election.