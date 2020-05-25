President Trump Calls for ‘Forensic’ Investigation Into Death of Joe Scarborough’s Intern

President Trump has called on “forensic geniuses” to investigate the death of an intern employed by MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

The death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis in July 2001 came a few months after Scarborough made a surprise announcement in May that he was resigning from Congress to spend more time with his family.

Klausutis’s death was ruled an accident due to an underlying medical condition.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump keyed off a tweet of an article about him calling for an investigation into the death of Klausutis, writing, “A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!”

A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses! https://t.co/UxbS5gZecd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

A video clip of Scarborough laughing about the death of Klausutis recently resurfaced:

Last Wednesday, Scarborough’s wife and co-host on Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski demanded Twitter ban Trump over his tweets about Scarborough and the death of Klausutis.