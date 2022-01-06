President Trump Calls for MAGA Nation to ‘Rise Up’ against New World Order

President Donald Trump has urged supporters to rise up against the ‘New World Order’ elites who are hellbent on destroying civil liberties in America.

“The Biden Administration’s response to COVID is getting worse every day,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Joe Biden said, ‘there is no federal solution’ to the pandemic, but he then federalized the distribution of antibodies, and red states are getting the short end of the stick. In my administration, we respected the role of Governors to take care of their own states, and they could request antibodies and therapeutics depending on what they needed. That’s the way our Country is supposed to be run.”

“Now, there’s talk by the Biden Administration again about closing schools and even vaccine mandates for school children,” he added. “This is an outrage, and MAGA nation should rise up and oppose this egregious federal government overreach. The Democrats are so incredibly mandate happy—there is discussion about a vaccine mandate for school kids this year in Detroit and other Democrat-run places.”

“Our administration did what they said could not be done—vaccines in record time,” he continued. “But we never issued mandates, and I never would! People should be able to choose how they want to govern their own health. The federal government must be reined in and give the people back the freedom to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not.”

“Joe Biden said he would never issue mandates, but he did it anyway like so many other things,” he said.

Beckernews.com reports: Former President Trump said in December he was “very appreciative” and “surprised” that President Biden thanked him and his administration for their success in making COVID-19 vaccines available to the public. But Donald Trump never supported vaccine mandates.

Four different Biden administration officials lied after promising there would not be vaccine mandates: President Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, and top Covid advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Biden also recently capitulated that there was “no federal solution” in a call to governors after he had earlier said during the presidential debates that he would “end” Covid. This was the claim he made in an October 2020 debate.

“Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States,” Biden said.

Nonetheless, U.S.’ Covid-related deaths in 2021 have surpassed those of 2020.

“Overall, more than 771,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S. during the pandemic,” WebMD reported. “About 385,000 were reported in 2020, according to CDC data, and more than 386,000 have been reported this year.”

And yet, it is 2022. And Joe Biden has still not resigned.