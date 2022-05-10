President Trump: Biden Has Dementia and Nobody’s Talking About It

Former President Donald Trump has slammed the mainstream media for ignoring President Joe Biden’s “obvious” dementia-ridden behavior.

On Sunday, Trump published a video on his social media app Truth Social to call out Biden’s obvious cognitive decline on the world stage.

BREAKING: Donald Trump posts new video slamming Biden on Truth Social: pic.twitter.com/tDV43jzwD0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 9, 2022

The video slams Biden for being “weak, unprepared, incapable and unstable,” as footage shows Biden stumbling while walking up the Air Force One stairs, holding his hands up awkwardly during a debate, and forgetting how to speak.

Infowars.com reports: The video is one of Trump’s first posts on the platform he launched in February.

The political attack ad also suggests Trump is gearing up for a re-match in 2024 against his old presidential foe, which confidants Rudy Giuliani and Roger Stone have said is likely to happen.