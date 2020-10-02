President Trump Being Admitted To Hospital ‘For A Few days’ After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump is being admitted to hospital, where he will remain ‘for a few days’ on the advice of doctors.

The move comes 24 hours after he and the First Lady tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision to take him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre was taken “out of an abundance of caution” according to The White House.

In a video statement published on Twitter, Trump said: “I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure things work out. The First Lady is doing very well.

“So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thankyou.”

BBC reports: The White House said he was feeling “fatigued but in good spirits”.

Wearing a mask and suit, the president walked out across the White House lawn on Friday afternoon to his helicopter, Marine One, for the trip to hospital.

The news comes just over a month before presidential elections, where he will face Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

What is the White House saying?

A White House spokesperson said in a statement: “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady.”

Mr Trump’s symptoms include a low-grade fever, according to the BBC’s US partner, CBS News.

Walter Reed, in the Washington DC suburbs, is one of America’s largest and most renowned military medical centres. It is where US presidents usually go for their annual check-ups.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah said the president had not transferred his powers to Vice-President Mike Pence.

“The president is in charge,” she said.