President Trump: AOC Wants To Kill Your Cows and ‘You’re Next’

President Donald Trump slammed Democrats promoting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, during a sold out campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday.

“The green new deal,” Trump said. “Which would crush our farms, destroy our cows — I love cows,” he said, adding, “They want to kill our cows. That means you’re next.”

Climate change alarmists warn that cow flatulence and belching creates too much methane in the atmosphere, arguing that humans should stop eating so much beef.

Trump mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for promoting the Green New Deal, and the mention of the socialist Congresswoman’s name bought boos from the audience in Des Moines.

The president also warned supporters that Democrats promoting the Green New Deal would “wipe out” the Iowa ethanol industry.

Trump also mocked Senators and other environmentalist Democrats for flying in private planes while complaining about the carbon footprint in the United States.

“We will never let that side get in,” Trump said.

The Iowa caucuses take place on Monday.

“They don’t care about the farmer,” Trump said about the Democrats, and added, “If we don’t win your farms are going to hell.”