President Trump Acquitted By Senate, Cleared Of Both Charges

President Donald Trump has been cleared in his impeachment trial, ending a congressional bid to oust him from office

The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abusing his powers and 53-47 of obstructing Congress, meaning that he will remain in office.

The president wrote on Twitter that he would issue a public statement tomorrow “to discuss our country’s victory on the impeachment hoax”.

BBC reports: In its historic vote on Wednesday, the Senate decided not to remove Mr Trump from office on charges arising from his dealings with Ukraine.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the articles of impeachment on 18 December.

Mr Trump, who is seeking a second four-year term in the 3 November election, always denied wrongdoing.

His re-election campaign said in a statement: “President Trump has been totally vindicated and it’s now time to get back to the business of the American people.

“The do-nothing Democrats know they can’t beat him, so they had to impeach him.”

It said “this terrible ordeal” and “nonsense” was merely a Democratic campaign tactic.

The statement added: “This impeachment hoax will go down as the worst miscalculation in American political history.”

Mr Trump – whose personal approval rating with American voters hit a personal best of 49% this week, according to Gallup – tweeted that he would speak on Thursday about the case.

Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican senator to vote to cross the aisle and convict Mr Trump, on the first charge of abuse of power.

Mr Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said earlier on the Senate floor that the president was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust”.

Despite Democratic hopes, two other moderate Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, did not join Mr Romney in voting to convict the president.

Some Republican senators criticised Mr Trump’s behaviour in recent days, but said it did not rise to the level of impeachment.