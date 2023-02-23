President Putin: ‘New World Order Is Normalizing Pedophilia in the West’

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an address on Tuesday where he exposed the New World Order’s satanic agenda to normalize pedophilia in the West.

During the speech, Putin highlighted the cultural downslide occurring in the United States and other Western countries where Christianity is mocked and God’s design is inverted for satanic purposes.

“See what they do with their own peoples – the destruction of the family, cultural and national identity, perversion, mockery of children and pedophilia are declared the norm. The norm of their life, and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages,” Putin said.

“Adults have the right to live as they want, we have always thought like this in Russia and we always will, no one will invade private life, we are not going to do this. But I want to tell them, look at the Holy Scriptures, the main books of all other world religions, everything is said there, including that the family is the union of a man and a woman,” he added.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Putin would go on to call out the attacks against Christianity coming from Western governments whose societies are imploding.

“The Anglican Church, for example, considers the idea of a gender-neutral God. What can we say? Forgive us, Lord, for they don’t know what they do. Millions of people in the West understand that they are leading to a real spiritual disaster. The elites, directly I must say, go crazy, and it seems that they can no longer be treated. But these are their problems, as I said, and we must protect our children. And we will do this, protect our children from degradation and degeneration,” he said.

His comments can be seen here:

THREAD: Highlights from President Putin’s speech today where he calls out the West’s normalization of pedophilia



– “See what they do with their own peoples – the destruction of the family, cultural and national identity, perversion, mockery of children and pedophilia are… https://t.co/SmBKwbo2wK pic.twitter.com/pZAqtPuYSW — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) February 21, 2023

Big League Politics has reported on the push to normalize pedophilia throughout the West by rebranding pedophiles as “minor-attracted persons:”

“An assistant professor at Old Dominion University (ODU) is defending pedophiles, calling them by their new preferred euphemism of “minor-attracted persons,” and claiming that their behavior can be “moral.”

ODU assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice Allyn Walker wrote his book, A Long Dark Shadow: Minor Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity to promote pedophile acceptance. He explained the rationale behind his thoughts while taking questions in a recent livestream.

“I use the term minor-attracted person or MAP in the title and throughout the book for multiple reasons. First of all, because I think it’s important to use terminology for groups that members of that group want others to use for them, and MAP advocacy groups like ‘Before You Act’ have advocated for use of the term MAP. They’ve advocated for it primarily because it’s less stigmatizing than other terms like pedophile,” Walker said.

“A lot of people when they hear the term pedophile, they automatically assume it means a sex offender, and that’s not true, and it leads to a lot of misconceptions about attractions toward minors. I’ve definitely heard the idea that you brought up though that the use of the term minor-attracted person suggests that it’s okay to be attracted to children, but using a term that communicates who someone is attracted to doesn’t indicate anything about the morality of that attraction,” he added.

Other comments from the discussion make it abundantly clear that Walker is defending pedophilia and trying to mainstream pedophiles into the LGBT movement.

“Non-offending MAPs by definition do not abuse children so their behaviors are moral, but they’re still being subjected to this same idea that they’re bad people,” Walker said.

“Stigma against MAPs is a problem in part because it makes MAPs think that they’re monsters. That’s really problematic in terms of MAP well-being. It’s really hard to cope because you think you’re a terrible person because you have attractions you can’t change,” he added.”

Putin is not kidding. Pedophilia is being normalized, and Western Civilization is headed on the same trajectory as Sodom and Gomorrah. No wonder the globalist elites want Putin deposed so badly.