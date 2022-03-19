President Putin: ‘Joe Biden Has Dementia’

U.S. President Joe Biden has severe dementia and is not fit to be the leader of the free world, according to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this week, Biden labeled Putin a “war criminal” and a “murderous dictator” because of his war against Ukrainian neo-nazis.

On Friday, the Kremlin issued a statement in response to Biden’s bombastic comments, saying that his words amount to “personal insults” against Putin that were fuelled by irritation, fatigue, and forgetfulness – all symptoms of severe dementia.

From the Kremlin:

“We hear and see statements that are actually personal insults to President Putin,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Given such irritability from Mr Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness…fatigue that leads to aggressive statements, we will not make harsh assessments, so as not to cause more aggression.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In other words, old man Biden flies off the handle and throws temper tantrums because of his incompetence – OUCH.

Something Americans have seen more frequently – Biden has been snapping at reporters nearly every time he takes the podium as of late.

Biden, once a liar, always a liar.

Biden snaps at reporter over Ukraine question, tells media to focus on Trump insteadhttps://t.co/L1JPKJXlZc — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) March 18, 2022

In just over a year in office, Biden has overseen (and helped create) crisis after crisis on the world stage – and looked like a fool the whole time while doing it. Now, he is going toe to toe with a nuclear superpower with absolutely no ground to stand on. Only time will tell how this all shakes out, but considering Biden’s track record, the Ukraine conflict will likely bring untold ramifications for years to come.

Keep in mind, Trump was impeached for much – much – less – and twice, for that matter.

However, Kamala Harris is the one waiting in the wings, and she, inexplicably, may even be worse. Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place. Even the Ukrainians think it would be a “tragedy” if Harris became President.