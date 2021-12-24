President Putin: I Will Never Allow the ‘New World Order’ To Pervert Nature – There Are Only TWO Genders

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to never cave into the ‘New World Order’ elites who want to destroy the concepts of male and female.

Speaking to journalists at an end-of-year press conference, Putin warned that the elites in the West are deliberately trying to pervert nature by claiming that men can be women and women can be men.

“It’s inevitable [that these concepts will arrive in Russia],” Putin warned. “If someone thinks men and women are the same thing, let them think that, but let us think about common sense.”

“I believe that the traditional approach is correct. Male is male, female is female, mother is mother, and father is father. I sincerely hope that our society has the moral armor to protect us against this,” Putin added. He also spoke about the far-left movement in the US to allow inmates to legally change their gender to female in order to enter women’s prisons.

“To fight against that, we should not just shout and point fingers, but we should support our own traditional values,” he declared.

Rt.com reports: Putin’s statement isn’t the first time a senior Russian politician has spoken out against modern, progressive ideas in regards to gender issues. Earlier this month, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said that it is “unacceptable” to impose foreign values on a country without taking into account its history, faith, religion, and national characteristics.

“They are trying to impose alien values on us. And not only on us but on the advancement in the world in general,” she said. “It’s sexual minority rights. There are already 85 genders in Europe. It is unacceptable for us.”

However, despite this sentiment from some officials, Russian law has sometimes been on the side of those who have opted to change their gender. Earlier this year, a woman won a court case against an employer who fired her after legally transitioning from male to female. It was the first known precedent in Russia in which a transgender person openly defended a violation of their labor rights in court.

Last year, the Russian cabinet rejected amendments to the country’s family code that would ban people from legally changing their gender on their birth certificate. Without changing this document, it isn’t possible to receive a new passport or other ID with a different gender.