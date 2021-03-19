President Putin Challenges ‘Dementia Joe’ to a Public Duel

Russian President Vladimir Putin upped the ante against Joe Biden on Thursday, challenging him to a public duel.

The whole world knows ‘Dementia Joe’ is no match for the quick-witted Russian leader.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

The spat started earlier this week after Biden viciously called President Putin a “killer with no soul” during an interview with George Stephanopoulos.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: A few hours after Biden’s interview with Stephanopoulos aired where he threatened Putin, Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States, a sign relations are strained between the US and Russia.

Putin hit back at Biden for calling him a “killer” and said ‘it takes one to know one.’

Biden’s gaffes and dementia already appear to be escalating the US’s relationship with Russia in a bad way.

One Russian leader took it a step further blaming Biden’s remarks on his dementia.

Andrei Turchak, the leader of the main pro-Kremlin United Russia party, described Biden’s remarks as a reflection of “the U.S. political marasmus and its leader’s dementia.” Fox News reported.

Now this…

Putin upped the ante and challenged dementia Joe to a live, public debate knowing full well he is incapable because of his cognitive decline.

“I’ve just thought of this now,” Putin told a Russian state TV reporter. “I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called, without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion,” Putin said. “I don’t want to put this off for long. I want to go the taiga this weekend to relax a little. So we could do it tomorrow or Monday. We are ready at any time convenient for the American side.”

Putin continued, “it seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States.”

“With regard to my U.S. colleague’s remark, we have, indeed, as he said, met in person. What would I tell him? I would say ‘stay healthy.’ I wish him good health,” Putin said, adding. “I am saying this without irony or tongue in cheek.”

Update: The New York Post reported that Joe Biden declined Putin’s challenge to a debate and said Biden is “quite busy.”

Just like Barack Obama said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*ck things up.”