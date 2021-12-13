President of El Salvador: ‘Biden Is Using Taxpayer Money To Fund Communism’

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele has warned U.S. taxpayers that the Biden administration “is using money to fund communist movements” in his country.

“US taxpayers should know that their government is using their money to fund communist movements against a democratic elected (and with a 90% approval rating) government in El Salvador,” Bukele tweeted, adding that the U.S. government’s plans are “not working though” and “the people of El Salvador won’t go back to that terrible past.”

— Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 12, 2021

Bukele reposted additional tweets to justify his claim:

— Félix Ulloa (@fulloa51) December 12, 2021

— Stacy Herbert 🇸🇻 (@stacyherbert) December 12, 2021

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: He also posted some recent text transcripts appearing to show the U.S. government has been lying to the public about drug policy:

False accusations?



Is it false that Jean Manes asked me to release Neto Muyshondt (captured in video giving tens of thousands of US dollars to gang members)?



— Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 9, 2021

Bukele has also taken aim at the global financial system by embracing cryptocurrency, making Bitcoin acceptable as legal tender in his country, and planning a so-called “Bitcoin City” project:

¡El Salvador será el primer país del mundo en tener una #BitcoinCity!

— Casa Presidencial 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

$BTC.X($49298.70) The #BitcoinCity model in El Salvador mirrors the economic free zones in other nations, with the core difference of #Bitcoin at the center — Stock, Crypto News (@Carlos11284606) December 12, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on other rebukes issued to the global elite by Bukele, particularly his admission that hydroxychloroquine works to combat COVID-19 and that most world leaders were taking it and purposefully misleading the public:

“Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele recently announced that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure to fend off COVID-19.

Bukele also claims that most world leaders are taking the controversial drug to keep themselves healthy amidst the China-caused pandemic:

— Julia Love (@byJuliaLove) May 27, 2020

“I use it as a prophylaxis, President Trump uses it as a prophylaxis, most of the world’s leaders use it as a prophylaxis,” Bukele said.

The U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, noted that he approves of Bukele’s decision to take the drug to protect himself from coronavirus.

“I believe that in crisis situations, oftentimes people must give up a little bit of their freedoms in order to favor the rights and freedoms of the majority and of the whole,” he said. “This is only a temporary moment.”

Bukele’s use of hydroxychloroquine vindicates President Trump’s use of the drug as a preventative measure to ward off COVID-19.“

Bukele would be wise to invest in heavy security detail that he can trust. He has to be a marked man from a global elite with much to lose if his economic ideas are implemented on a grand scale.