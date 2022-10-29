President Of Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL) Says ‘There is No Climate Emergency’

Guus Berkhout, the President of Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL), has published a message to the people.

CLINTEL is an independent foundation that aims to communicate objectively and transparently to the general public what facts are available about climate change and climate policy and also where facts turn into assumptions and predictions.

The view of CLINTEL can be simply summarized as: There is no climate emergency

Over the past few decades the public has been flooded with fear-mongering stories warning them that global temperatures will rise to catastrophically high levels.

Climate alarmists have deliberately caused panic demanding we “must act now” because “time is running out”

They claim that the cause of the impending doom is the increasing amount of CO 2 produced by human activities. The solution, they say, is the “net zero” emmission policy.

Expose-news reports: Thousands of scientists disagree. As of 1 October 2022, more than 1,400 scientists from around the world have signed the ‘World Climate Declaration’ which begins: “Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific.”

CLINTEL has called for an open scientific debate, but the World Economic Forum, for example, chooses to ignore climate science and follow climate politics with its catastrophically damaging “net zero” ideology.

As well as CLINTEL’s founder and president, Guus Berkhout is a professor emeritus of geophysics and a member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW). In his message to the world below Berkhout explained why is there such a big difference between the scaring climate activists’ narrative and the optimistic climate scientists’ message who believe there is no climate emergency.

A Message from Guus Berkhout, President of CLINTEL: There is No Climate Emergency

In the past decades, the public has been flooded with fear-mongering stories, telling them that global temperatures will rise to catastrophically high levels.

Climate activists claim that the cause of all this impending doom is the increasing amount of CO 2 produced by human activities. The proposed solution is the so-called net-zero emission policy, aimed at lowering human net CO 2 emissions to the levels of the pre-industrial era of the late 1700s.

Those activists also claim that people should panic, and that time is running out: “Be aware that it is five minutes to midnight, we must act without delay!” Many thousands of scientists disagree; more than 1400 are CLINTEL signatories.

Antonio Guterres, big boss of the UN

Greta Thunberg, teen climate activist

In his numerous “last warning” speeches, Antonio Guterres refers to computer simulations, not the real world. Greta Thunberg testified to the US Congress that there was “no science” behind her “panic” comment. This information cannot be found in the media.

So why is there such a big difference between the scaring climate activists’ narrative and the optimistic climate scientists’ message, who believe there is no climate emergency? Please, before you continue reading, watch our message ‘Consensus meet CLINTEL’:

Not many citizens are aware that all the frightening climate predictions have been generated by computer models. And we know from experience in many other complex areas, how misleading computer models can be.

For example, think of the many wrong predictions by economic models or think of the large mistakes in recent pandemic modelling. The output of computer models depends fully on the assumptions that modelmakers put into them. In the past 50 years, the predictions of climate models about global warming and their dire effects have all been wrong. In the engineering community, they would be qualified as useless.

