President Who Ushered In ‘New World Order’ Dies

George H.W. Bush, America’s 41st president, who used his position to promote the globalist agenda of a New World Order, has died. He was 94.

A press release from his office said: “George Herbert Walker Bush, world war two naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st president of the United States of America, died on 30 November 2018.

The statement could just as easily have described the 41st president of the United States as a globalist, member of secret societies and a Luciferian, and an early adopter and promoter of the New World Order ideology.

Over a two-decade period Bush served as ambassador to the United Nations, envoy to China, and director of the CIA. A globalist to the core, Bush used the Republican Party to further the goals of his Luciferian order.

Bush served a single term in office between 1989 and 1993, before losing his bid at re-election. The consensus was that he lacked the charisma of his predecessor, President Reagan, whom he had served under as vice-president for two terms.

However Bush, a member of the Skull and Bones secret society, as well as a regular attendee at the Bilderberg conference and Bohemian Grove, succeeded in laying the groundwork that ensured the New World Order doctrine flourished during his successor Bill Clinton’s eight years in office.

In a notorious speech to US Congress in 1991, President Bush outlined plans for ushering in the New World Order. Using the shifting sands of global conflicts as the basis for a “new opportunity”, Bush called for countries worldwide to unite in bringing in the fifth objective – “a New World Order”:

“We are Americans, part of something larger than ourselves. What is at stake is more than one small country. It is a big idea. A New World Order, where diverse nations are drawn together in common cause, to achieve the universal aspirations of mankind. Peace and security, freedom, and the rule of law. Such is a world worthy of our struggle.“

Who better than the grandson of Aleister Crowley — allegedly conceived during black magic sex rituals in Paris, France — to introduce the United States of America to the Luciferian doctrine of the New World Order?

Satanic lineage

President Bush is thought to be the grandson of Aleistair Crowley – an English occultist and black magician, who once claimed to have conjured Lucifer during a Satanic ritual.

During Aleister Crowley’s time in Paris as leader of occult secret society Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO) it was no secret that he took part in sex rituals with Pauline Pierce, mother of Barbara Peirce (Bush) – wife of former President George W. Bush.

Pauline Pierce returned to the United States in October of 1924 and eight months later, in June of 1925, she gave birth to one Barbara Pierce, who would go on to marry a young politician and soon-to-be CIA director named George Herbert Walker Bush.

Bush will also be remembered as the patriarch of the Bush political tribe, one of the most successful political dynasties in history. The 41st president was father to George W Bush, the 43rd, and Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran unsuccessfully against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2016.