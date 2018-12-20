President Macron Declared a ‘Traitor’ by His Own Military

French President Emmanuel Macron has been declared a traitor by high-ranking officials of his own military.

Several French Army officials have written a letter to Macron, slamming him for signing the UN Global Compact for Migration on behalf of France.

According to a report by L’Opinion, a total of ten generals, a colonel, an admiral, and the former French Minister of Defence Charles Millon signed a letter that denounced Macron’s backing of the controversial UN migration pact in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The letter states: “By deciding alone to sign this pact, you would add an additional reason for a revolt with the anger of an already battered people.”

“You would be guilty of a denial of democracy or treason against the nation.”

“The French state is late in coming to realize the impossibility of integrating too many people, in addition to totally different cultures, who have regrouped in the last forty years in areas that no longer submit to the laws of the Republic.”

“You can not decide alone to erase our civilisational landmarks and deprive us of our homeland,” the letter adds, calling for a public vote on the issue.”

Breitbart.com reports: Several of the signatories are already known for their anti-mass migration stances, including former French Foreign Legion chief General Christian Piquemal, who wasstripped of military privileges after taking part in an anti-mass migration protest in Calais in 2016.

Piquemal was also seen at the Yellow Vest “Act IV” protests on December 8th giving a speech to a crowd of protesters while wearing a yellow vest. The Yellow Vest movement has protested the Macron government for weeks and, carrying on despite achieving a stoppage of the President’s “green” fuel tax increases.

Retired General André Coustou, 73, who also signed the document, evoked the theory of the “Great Replacement” coined by writer Renaud Camus, saying: “Once signed, this pact will compel our country to welcome a large number of immigrants, while it has not yet assimilated those who are already there. France will lose its Frenchness.”

Mr Camus spoke exclusively to Breitbart London on the subject of the Yellow Vest protests late last month, describing his theory of “replacementism” and saying the protests were about “lack of respect, general exchangeability, being treated by managerial politics like an object, a simple product.”